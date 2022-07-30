New Tonga Supreme Court judge sworn in

New Supreme Court of Tonga Judge, Petunia Tupou KC, was sworn in as a new Supreme Court Judge by Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku in Nuku’alofa yesterday.

Accompanied by the Lord Chief Justice Michael Whitten QC and her husband Claude Tupou, Justice Tupou took her oath in in front of PM Hu’akavameiliku and Cabinet Ministers at the Cabinet Room.

Justice Tupou’s appointment was approved by His Majesty in Council, after being recommended by the Judicial Appointments and Discipline Panel.

She is a well-respected lawyer and has served Tonga in various positions over the years.

Justice Tupou joins the Lord Chief Justice Whitten and Justice Cooper at the Supreme Court.

Photo credit PMO Media Caption: Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku (left) with Justice Petunia Tupou KC