New Zealand donates state of the art equipment to Tonga’s national broadcaster

The broadcaster received state of the art equipment from Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited (PCBL) yesterday which will help boost its service to the region.

“PacHub is built on the LiveU infrastructure, which is used widely internationally, and is an industry standard for live transmission and news gathering” Natasha Meleisea, CEO of PCBL said.

PCBL, also known as Pasifika TV, is a New Zealand Government initiative funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and it aims to strengthen relationships in the Pacific through building the capacity and capability of Pacific free-to-air broadcasters.

Eight Pacific countries will contribute news content on a daily basis to the Pasifika TV service for rebroadcast across the region.

“I am pleased Tonga is part of this huge milestone for broadcasting in the Pacific of connecting newsrooms across the Pacific. Sharing news and information will enable Pacific countries to learn more about what is happening in each other’s territories,” said Tiffany Babington, New Zealand High Commissioner while presenting the equipment to TBC.

“We are indeed grateful as PCBL has been helping the [Tonga Broadcasting] Commission financially and technically for several years including the hand-over of this equipment under Content Sharing Program of PCBL with TBC and other free-to-air Pacific Broadcasters today. We are pleased that we can continue to provide support to PCBL during this time to best meet the needs of this project, that is to share content LIVE within the Pacific Region,” Petunia Tupou, Chair of Board of Directors for Tonga Broadcasting Commission said.

Photo supplied