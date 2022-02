La'auli Sir Michael Jones, who is supporting the Tonga relief effort, said a large chunk of the aid already in Tonga has been offloaded.

He said the food and water supplies bound for Tonga in the next shipment will also include rugby gear.

Photo: Aotearoa Tonga Relief Committee caption: The first shipment of aid sent to Tonga by New Zealand community members and businesses is finally being unpacked after completing mandatory quarantine on Tongatapu