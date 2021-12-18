 

Nishi Trading’s online shop feasibility study launched

BY: Loop Pacific
10:24, December 18, 2021
Family-owned Tongan enterprise Nishi Trading could be set for its own online shop following public enquiries made at New Zealand’s Fine Food Show earlier this year.

Nishi Trading said the idea of an ‘online shop’ could have benefits for its customers and have contracted a marketing consultant to investigate the feasibility of a service people would access online.

Project Manager Jenny Nishi said: “Due to Covid, we’ve had to revisit our marketing strategies and employ a marketing consultant to assess the risks of opening an online store in New Zealand versus going directly to a buyer.”

“An online store based in Tonga is not feasible due to the lack of banking facilities and infrastructure.”

She added the company was also in the process of securing a direct to buyer market for its value added products : “It will improve the ways we can process additional product lines for our farmers from previously wasted produce.”

 

