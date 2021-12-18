Nishi Trading’s online shop feasibility study launched

Nishi Trading said the idea of an ‘online shop’ could have benefits for its customers and have contracted a marketing consultant to investigate the feasibility of a service people would access online.

Project Manager Jenny Nishi said: “Due to Covid, we’ve had to revisit our marketing strategies and employ a marketing consultant to assess the risks of opening an online store in New Zealand versus going directly to a buyer.”

“An online store based in Tonga is not feasible due to the lack of banking facilities and infrastructure.”

She added the company was also in the process of securing a direct to buyer market for its value added products : “It will improve the ways we can process additional product lines for our farmers from previously wasted produce.”

Photo source PIFON