Prime Minister applauds Beulah College’s initiative

Hu’akavameiliku praised the school and its management for the milestone achievement.

As Minister of Education and Training, Hu’akavameiliku applauded the thinking and the work put into ensuring the plan materialized for the benefit of students who study at the Tonga Mission of the Seventh Day Adventist Church managed school.

“Government’s vision for education in Tonga is to offer the best education and learning to our children,” Hu’akavameiliku said.

“This academic year has a lot of challenges and the only thing we can do is change our presentation of education and invest in our teachers so that they have the technical knowledge to be able to assist our children.

“We invest in our children’s future as the new way of education for us and I applaud Beulah College for taking the lead in this important field.”

PM Hu’akavameiliku congratulated the President and Members of the Old Scholars Association, Parents and Teachers and all those who contribute to this important milestone.

The net network infrastructure of the Local Area Network (LAN) consists of a Unifi Router that manages al wired and wireless network devices.

The new TVET and Learning Resources adds new teaching and learning resources to the Home Economics and Industrial Arts classrooms.

The project cost Tongan Pa’anga (TOP) $200,000.

The college’s new Industrial Arts building was funded by the World Bank with materials also funded by former students of the school.

