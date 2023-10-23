Talofa Airways to resume direct flights to Vava’u

Samoa Observer reports that the direct flights will be from Samoa to Vava'u in Tonga, with the twice weekly flights (Tuesdays and Fridays) from Tonga to Pago Pago in American Samoa, and from Tonga to Faleolo International Airport.

The plans to re-commence direct flights to Tonga were revealed by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Talofa Airways, Toleafoa Captain Jeffrey Hunter.

Talofa Airways started its operations in August 2016. They recently added another aircraft to the airline's Twin Commander 690B fleet, which means they have three aircraft to operate their schedules.

The non-stop flights from Samoa to Vava'u take about 1 hour 15 minutes.