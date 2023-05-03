Toddler dies following road accident in Tongatapu

The toddler was a passenger in the vehicle which crashed into a tree at Navutoka on Saturday evening.

According to Police, the 66-year-old driver was allegedly intoxicated while driving a vehicle that had three other passengers including the toddler.

Police said the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it went onto the opposite side of the road and hit a tree.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital and at around 10 pm, Vaiola Hospital confirmed the passing of the 2-year-old girl,” Police said.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing while the others, including the driver remain at the hospital.

According to Police, this is the first road casualty for Tongatapu so far this year, and it is the second for the Kingdom with the first road fatal victim was from Vava’u early in the year.

Photo file