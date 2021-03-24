Tonga’s Nishi Trading facilitates soil and leaf analysis

Managing Director, Minoru Nishi Jnr said soil samples were collected from farmers for testing and where a recommendations report was also made available to each farmer on nutrient requirements for each of their crop types.

“Follow up leaf tests was also carried out to determine any further nutrient deficiencies with immediate corrective actions.”

Minoru Nishi Jnr said 27 leaf tests were conducted for Nishi Trading’s registered growers. He said growers are now familiar with the process of collecting samples for testing and can now provide samples directly to Nishi Trading.

The activities were funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).

