Tonga Geological Service warns toxic seawater around volcano may poison fish

"The discoloration of the sea shows a significant discharge of volcanic fluids (steam, condensates laden with chemical elements) into the sea and contaminating the seawater.

It is advised to assume fish in these waters are poisoned or poisonous if consumed," Tonga Geological Services told Matangi Tonga.

Volcanic activity has decreased significantly since the explosive eruption of December 20, 2021, when gaseous emissions, including acidic dust and ash, reached altitudes of 3-16km.

"It is safe to reconnect your rainwater harvesting systems at this time," the Tonga Geological Services said.

The volcano continues to be closely monitored for possible renewed increase.