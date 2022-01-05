 

Tonga Geological Service warns toxic seawater around volcano may poison fish

BY: Loop Pacific
11:54, January 5, 2022
13 reads

Seawater around the active Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano is contaminated with toxic volcanic discharge and local fishermen should assume that fish in these waters are poisonous or poisonous if consumed, Tongan authorities warned.

"The discoloration of the sea shows a significant discharge of volcanic fluids (steam, condensates laden with chemical elements) into the sea and contaminating the seawater.

It is advised to assume fish in these waters are poisoned or poisonous if consumed," Tonga Geological Services told Matangi Tonga.

Volcanic activity has decreased significantly since the explosive eruption of December 20, 2021, when gaseous emissions, including acidic dust and ash, reached altitudes of 3-16km.

"It is safe to reconnect your rainwater harvesting systems at this time," the Tonga Geological Services said.

The volcano continues to be closely monitored for possible renewed increase.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Tonga Geological Service
Volcano
  • 13 reads