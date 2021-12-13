Tonga King’s noble Lord Ma’afu dies in Auckland hospital

A statement released this morning from the Prime Minister’s Office said, “It is with profound sadness that the Office of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga announces the untimely death of the Right Honourable Colonel, the Lord Ma’afu-Lord Minister in Waiting to His Majesty in Privy Council, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, and Minister responsible for His Majesty’s Armed Forces.”

“His Lordship passed away in the early hours of Sunday, 12 December 2021, at the Auckland City Hospital, New Zealand.”

“His Lordship has held Ministerial office for four consecutive Governments, with an exemplary and esteemed career in service to the Monarch and the Royal Household, as well as public and military services to His Majesty’s Government, spanning over 40 years.”

Details of the funeral programme will be announced in due course.

Photo file Parliament of Tonga Caption:Lord Ma’afu