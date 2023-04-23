Tonga PM acknowledges strong relations with New Zealand

Prime Minister said bilateral discussions held between Cabinet and Sepuloni’s delegation before the press conference confirmed both countries need each other for mutual cooperation development.

He said their discussions covered a wide range of issues that are important for both Tonga and New Zealand.

“I thanked the Hon Deputy Prime Minister for the ongoing bilateral assistance from New Zealand that continue to be a boon to our development, with funding flowing into priority areas of strengthening economic development, law and justice and education,” Hu’akavameiliku said.

“We delved into ways we can strengthen our climate advocacy to amplify the leadership our Pacific islands have made on the international stage. We agreed that our defence cooperation remains strong.

"Our bilateral relations are important and I asked the Deputy Prime Minister for her continued assistance towards Tonga’s development priority areas.

“We also discussed developments in the region and internationally and how we can make use of the opportunities presented by our regional context, and how we must work together to tackle the shared challenges we face. “

Hu’akavameiliku said it was a pleasure to welcome Sepuloni, who has Tongan ancestry.

She is the first Pacific Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand (with Tongan heritage!) and the third woman to hold the position.

“In saying this we are very pleased, and proud, to welcome back home a daughter of Tonga,” he said.

"Tonga and New Zealand are inextricably linked. We have a shared history, bound by our cultural and ancestral links through our Polynesian heritage, our countries are connected by the Blue Pacific Ocean and we share common values of mutual respect, friendship, collective ambition and sustainability.”

Photo supplied