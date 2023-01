At a meeting at Ha'apai High School in Pangai last night, the Prime Minister extended gratitude for all they had done to assist the Government.

Hu’akavameiliku said they are the bridge to government in connecting its services to the community.

“Without your assistance nothing would be done,” he told them.

A statement said Hu’akavameiliku said he was grateful for the meeting where frank discussions took place.

District and Town Officers come under the Prime Minister’s Office.

