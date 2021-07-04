Tongan community receives NZ fund to improve water supply

The funding was approved by New Zealand High Commissioner, Tiffany Babington.

There are an increasing number of water issues in Navutoka which largely relate to poor water infrastructure and management.

The High Commission said the project aims to improve the health of children and youth through an improved water supply system and by educating youth and children in the community on how to use water wisely.

“The New Zealand High Commission grant will help people, especially children, to have access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene that leads to healthier and more successful lives. We are grateful for this great assistance provided by the government of New Zealand”. Project Coordinator Faka’osilea Kaufusi commented.

Photo NZ High Commission Caption: New Zealand High Commission First Secretary Ryan Brown and Faka’osilea Kaufusi, Project Coordinator for Navutoka Water Supply.