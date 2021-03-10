Tongan repatriation flight now just for cargo

The Chief Executive of Tonga's Government Communications, Paula Ma'u, told local media the next passenger repatriation flight from New Zealand would be determined later.

This is the second time a passenger flight to Tonga had been deferred.

RNZ Pacific reports the repatriation flight was originally planned for 3 March, but was postponed to 10 March following Auckland's alert level three lockdown on the 28 February due to Covid-19 community cases.

The New Zealand government downgraded the lockdown alert levels on 7 March to alert level two in Auckland and level one for the rest of the country.

Ma'u said Tonga's health officials were monitoring the Covid-19 situation in Auckland closely.

