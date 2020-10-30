Tongan teachers in New Zealand 'unite' to advocate for teachers and students

Aotearoa Tonga Teachers Association (ATTA) ​member Selina Fa’asolo says: "We needed a strong formal body as a framework for our Tonga teachers to come together to advocate for our Tongan teachers, our professions, our learners, our families and our communities."​​

The Association of teachers, school counsellors, and teachers aids will meet in South Auckland this November for its inaugural meeting.

Teacher and member 'Ana Pahulu says they'll discuss: "How we can better use our culture, values, knowledge and teaching to support teachers and learners."

Pahulu believes: "We bring a lot of things to the table, a different kind of knowledge and understanding, our values, a sense of relationships and connectedness, that within the mainstream systems is not often valued​."

Fa'asolo agrees and is hoping the government will 'recognise' the different needs of Pacific learners.

"We perceive knowledge differently and our learners and students are very connected in our communities and families and there are practices that need to be strengthened around there.​"

Photo RNZ Pacific Caption: Members of the Tongan community in New Zealand