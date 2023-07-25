Tongans 'thankful' to police

RNZ Pacific correspondent Kalafi Moala said Vea said they were at level 21 of the building where the shooting was taking place, about six levels away from the gunman, when they were instructed to leave.

"We ran down to level 15 before we were told to return to level 16 because the shooter was heading our way," he said.

And while they moved to level 16, he heard more gunshots.

Vea said he was thankful that the NZ Police were quick to send the chopper which helped save them, Moala said.

He said there were eight Tongans altogether in his team and he understood there were more Tongans working at the site.