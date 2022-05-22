Tongatapu man arrested on suspicion of arson, theft of TOP$75,000 from Tonga Post office

Police reported that on the night of 3 July 2021, TOP$75,121.55 cash was removed from the Tonga Post’s Chief Executive’s office before the building was set ablaze.

Kaniva News reports a Police investigation found fingerprints at the crime scene which helped investigators identified the suspect.

The 35-year-old man was arrested and is being remanded in police custody until 30 May 2022, Police said.

Police investigation continues to locate others that involved in this crime and Tonga Police is calling on the public to contact Police on 922 or 7401660 if you have or know any information on this matter.

Photo source Kaniva News