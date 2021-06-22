Two men charged with murder of Tongan RSE worker Hiko Lynch

Police said a 33-year-old male and a 37-year-old male were both due to appear in the Blenheim District Court yesterday afternoon.

Lynch aged 23 was killed in an alleged stabbing in Blenheim on Sunday morning.

Two other Tongans remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Police continue to appeal to anyone who may have video footage taken at the Club Envy or around the Market Street area in the early hours of Sunday 20 June.

Any footage can be uploaded by using the following link: https://alaia.nzpolice.org/

Lynch was in New Zealand to earn money for his family back home, his employer says.

Hortus managing director Aaron Jay said support and sympathies were already rolling in from the Tongan, the RSE and viticulture communities following the death of Lynch, who was out celebrating a friend’s birthday at the time, according to Stuff.co.

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham said early on Sunday police had launched a homicide investigation, with the code name Operation Alaia.

It’s believed there was an altercation between local RSE (Recognised Seasonal Employer) workers and members of the Rebels gang.

Following the incident, 10 people were arrested on a range of charges including murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault and disorderly behaviour.

Photo file