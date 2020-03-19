Fainu court case delayed until May 13

The Manly Sea Eagles hooker was charged with three offences after allegedly stabbing a man during a brawl at a Mormon church function in late October last year.

Fainu, 21, pleaded not guilty to a number of charges including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, recklessly causing grievous bodily harm in company and affray.

Kaniva News reports the most serious charge – intent to cause grievous bodily harm – carries a maximum sentence of 25 years

Police allege his victim was found at the Wattle Grove party with a punctured lung after being stabbed in the back.

At the original hearing police said Fainu was suspected of being “a member of a Pacific Islander criminal group.”

The matter will now be heard at Campbelltown Local Court on May 13.

The decision to delay the case was made as part of plan to reduce court workloads in the face of the coronavirus.

In December his case was adjourned after failed to appear after he was having treatment for an infected shoulder.

He was ordered to pay an Aus$10,000 surety and surrender his passport.

Last year Fainu was one of an elite group of Australian and New Zealand-based Tongan players who chose to play for the kingdom in their international matches.

Photo Loop PNG