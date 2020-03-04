4 arrested in Tonga drug raids

Police seized 21.54 grams of methamphetamine, over TOP$6,000 pa’anga cash and drug utensils during these arrests.

All the suspects have been charged accordingly and will appear in court at a later date.

A/Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea says the arrests show that those who are seeking to profit from the harm these drugs cause can continue to expect to be targeted by Police.

“Drugs have no place in our community; they destroy the lives of the users, harming our children and our communities. We hope these arrests will bring some reassurance to the community.”

Vailea commended staff involved in the raids for their hard work, dedication and commitment to intercepting the supply of harmful drugs and keeping the communities safe and protected.

Photo supplied