Digicel Play TV rewards Taniela Malupo with shopping voucher

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank Digicel for this prize,” Malupo said. “My parents will be very happy when I go home to give them this prize.”

Twenty-year-old Malupo currently attends Tupou Tertiary Institute. He said he really enjoys Digicel Play TV. “My favourite channels are Sports, Discovery and the movie channels.” Malupo said his siblings prefer to watch the cartoon channel.

He said he will join his family and go to PTH to buy some good things with the voucher.

The ‘Ofa Atu Home Entertainment Promotion rewards customers who sign up or upgrade to the Digicel Play TV Ultra Plan or Home Internet starting from the $65 plan with a chance to win a shopping voucher valued at $180 every week.