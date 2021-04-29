European Champions Club Rugby Battle on Digicel TV

The Heineken Champions Cup will see three French teams with one from Ireland as there are no English clubs in the top four for the fourth time in the past 11 years.

Four-time winners, Toulouse, will go head-to-head with Heineken Cup semi-final first-timers, Bordeaux-Begles, on Sunday at 3am.

In the second semi-final, recent nominee for European Player of the Year, Flying Fijian center, Levani Botia and his La Rochelle side make their debut in this stage when they take on top Irish club and four-time champion, Leinster, on Monday at 3am.

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga CEO, said; “We are delighted to have secured rights to Europe’s elite club rugby championship for our viewers. I am looking forward to some top class rugby from the best players in Europe, which will determine a new winner in the Heineken Champions Cup next month.”

There is more in store with the Challenge Cup where Leicester meets Ulster in the first semi-final on Saturday while English side, Bath host French strugglers Montpellier on Sunday.

The finals will be played on the 21st and 22nd May and will also be Live on Digicel TV.

Photo supplied Digicel Tonga